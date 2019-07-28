MassGrid Price Down 12% Over Last Week (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 12% lower against the dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1,431.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,548.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.02208705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00941025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.03240911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00835333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00719797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00201430 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,253,763 coins and its circulating supply is 73,986,950 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.