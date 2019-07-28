Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 189,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77. Materion has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

