Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.18 per share, with a total value of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 95,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.