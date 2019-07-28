MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,969,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 5,436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.