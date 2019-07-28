Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Update

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 1,511,600 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

MED stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $106.31 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 853.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

