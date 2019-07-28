Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,844,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 2,567,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medpace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Medpace by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP opened at $63.76 on Friday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. Medpace’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

