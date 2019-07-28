Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned 2.42% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 389,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,189. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69.

