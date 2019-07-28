Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Superior Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.56.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $13.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $243,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $844,820. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,065,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 263,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 177,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

