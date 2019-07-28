Meyer Handelman Co. Has $23.11 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,562. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $218.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

