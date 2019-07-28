Meyer Handelman Co. Has $531,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.80. 913,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.