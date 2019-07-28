Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $68,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,562. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,661,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

