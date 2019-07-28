Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,318. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 696.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

