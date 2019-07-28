Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $520,942.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00288004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.01566231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00118177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,504,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,504,746 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

