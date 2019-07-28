MinexCoin Price Hits $0.0667 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market cap of $381,854.00 and $65,428.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00290163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01520431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023209 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,363,558 coins and its circulating supply is 5,721,412 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

