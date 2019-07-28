MIR COIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,370.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $170,370.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00290986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.01556504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000590 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.