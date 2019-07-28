Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.