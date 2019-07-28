Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Receives $22.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 746.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,033,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

