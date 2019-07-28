Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $657,626,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

