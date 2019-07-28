Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mongodb by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mongodb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $284,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,605 shares of company stock worth $38,968,409. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $158.06. 954,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

