Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE MSI opened at C$30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$23.64 and a 12 month high of C$30.92.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

