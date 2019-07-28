Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON:MCL opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of $171.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.60. Morses Club’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.