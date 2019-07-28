Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,139 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

