Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

VGT stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

