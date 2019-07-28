Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 174,390.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 197,303.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $371,090,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Booking by 7,915.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,150,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 12,306.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,966.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,131.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,862.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

