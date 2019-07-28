Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $210,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66.

