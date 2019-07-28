Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,620.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

