Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $403,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.