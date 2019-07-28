Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,355 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

