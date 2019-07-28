MU Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.73. 4,894,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,443. The company has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

