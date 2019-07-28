Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mylan.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Mylan by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mylan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 3,602,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

