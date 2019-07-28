Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 309.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Myokardia by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

