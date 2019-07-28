Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,267,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 3,273,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $25,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,112.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,895,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $132,287. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,390 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,095,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,027,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Natera by 64.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 513,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $27.03. 521,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,124. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

