National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National General were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National General by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National General by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National General during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National General during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National General during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 232,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,463. National General Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $117,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at $807,863.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,956 shares of company stock worth $495,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NGHC. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

