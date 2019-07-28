Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.35 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.19-1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABY. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BABY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 393,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,325. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $909.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $103,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,515 shares of company stock worth $1,264,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

