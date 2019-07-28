Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 3,141,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,022. Navient has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,240,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,204,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,522,000 after buying an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

