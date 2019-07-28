NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 101,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

