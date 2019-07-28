NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Brokerages expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report $39.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.70 million and the highest is $42.00 million. NCS Multistage reported sales of $43.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $201.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $212.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.05 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $253.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $364,800. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NCSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 18,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,226. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.44.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

