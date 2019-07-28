Needham & Company LLC Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $675.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC to $675.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $634.26 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $636.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

