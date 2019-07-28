NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. 9,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,515. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naeem Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,484.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 96.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

