Neumark Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Neumark has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00289124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.01547333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,608,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,915,445 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, YoBit and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

