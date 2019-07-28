Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Short Interest Update

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 3,923,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $150,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Nevro by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nevro by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 375,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.47 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

