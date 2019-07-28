New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) Announces $0.75 Dividend

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.08.

