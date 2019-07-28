New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Illumina worth $73,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.69.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $3,054,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,704,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $930,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,888.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,366 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.90. 909,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,756. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

