New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.03 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of SYSCO worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,745. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.