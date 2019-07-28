New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $60,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,869,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

