New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,979 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Eaton worth $51,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $524,126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7,553.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. 1,783,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,346. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

