New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,169 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $57,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.21.

Shares of EW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.85. 1,380,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,491 shares of company stock valued at $33,096,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

