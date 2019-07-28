New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 64,513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $220,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,177,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

