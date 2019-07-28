New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 2,052,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

