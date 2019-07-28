Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,291,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 3,928,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 586,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.72 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Gosin bought 561,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $4,325,957.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

